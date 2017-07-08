Migos Was Kicked Off A Delta Flight, But No One Agrees Why

Was rap trio Migos kicked off a Delta flight “for doing absolutely nothing”? That’s what a video posted on TMZ claims, though the airline says otherwise.

Migos was removed from the plane on Friday when the group was trying to fly from Atlanta to Des Moines, Iowa, for a show. The incident apparently happened over Takeoff’s bag being on the floor and not in the overhead storage bin.

That’s where the stories diverge.

In a statement given to HuffPost, Delta claims “Delta flight 1532 from Atlanta to Des Moines returned to the gate, prior to departure, to deplane several customers seated in the First Class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seatbelts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins.”

TMZ reports Migos’ manager says the members were actually removed because of racial profiling. According to the manager, the three individuals fell asleep in their seats and never heard the instructions. When the plane made it to the runway and Takeoff’s bag was still on the floor, he was removed from the flight.

Quavo, Offset and their manager reportedly left the flight in support of Takeoff.

In a video posted on TMZ, you can see the members of Migos looking confused as they leave the plane. “You kicked us off a plane for doing absolutely nothing,” the person recording says, adding that Migos will sue Delta.

Delta’s statement says, “The customers were rebooked on an alternate flight to Des Moines, which arrived around 9 p.m. Friday evening.”

Migos reportedly had a show scheduled for 10 p.m.

The group later posted a video on Instagram thanking Delta for giving them an entire plane to themselves for the flight to Des Moines.