Mika Brzezinski Slams CNN, Calling Kellyanne Conway Interviews ‘Politics Porn’

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski had harsh words on Friday for rival CNN, criticizing the network for repeatedly interviewing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on its shows.

“You’ve got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air,” Brzezinski said, addressing CNN. “It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack, OK, but it’s disgusting.”

Brzezinski said Conway, a combative aide to President Donald Trump, as well as press secretary Sean Spicer, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Vice President Mike Pence, fall into the category of “not credible, proved as a liar, made a fool.”

“There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest,” Brzezinski continued on Friday. “Your hosts look pained when they interview her, because they know that they’re just doing politics porn. They’re not doing news.”

Conway, like Trump’s other staff members, gave contradictory explanations for Comey’s firing. They initially blamed it on the FBI mishandling its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, then said it was due to Comey’s recent performance. On Friday, the president defended his allies’ changing stories.