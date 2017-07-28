Mika Brzezinski Pans Trump’s Awful Week: 'Welcome To Failure Friday'

This week was chock full of disappointments and defeats for President Donald Trump ― and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski wasn’t about to let him forget it.

The “Morning Joe” co-host dubbed the theme of the day’s show “Failure Friday,” taking the opportunity to repeatedly call out Trump’s “embarrassing” misses on health care legislation and other issues this week.

“If you want to know what failure looks like, just take a look at the last 36 hours of the Trump presidency,” said Brzezinski, who was targeted by Trump earlier this month in a sexist tweet.

Boy Scouts +military rebuke, Sessions abuse, HEALTH CARE-- and so much more!WELCOME TO #FailureFriday everyone! — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 28, 2017

Brzezinski skewered Trump over his party’s failure to pass a bill on Thursday that would have eliminated core components of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

“In the end, he wasn’t able to keep his party unified and failed to deliver a key campaign promise to his base,” Brzezinski said.

She also took aim at Trump’s public bashing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which garnered criticism from many Republican members of Congress.

“The president has failed in his attempts to bully his attorney general into resigning,” she said. “The president did succeed in unifying practically all of Washington against his treatment of the attorney general.”

Trump also received pushback from the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday, a day after he tweeted that transgender troops would no longer be allowed to serve in the military.

“There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance,” said Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brzezinski also took a swipe at Trump over his politically charged speech at the Boy Scouts’ national summit earlier this week.

“The president even managed to fail with his address to the Boy Scouts of America,” she said, noting that his comments, which upset many parents and former scouts, prompted the head of the organization to apologize to its members on Thursday.

Twitter users joined in on Brzezinski’s taunts, prompting #FailureFriday to trend on the social media platform.

Mika Brzezinski, who was insulted by Trump a few weeks ago, just coined the hashtag #FailureFriday dedicated to Trump's wonderful week. — Brian Joseph (@BrBabblingBooks) July 28, 2017

When you realize that since January, Trump has played golf 40 times while Hillary has written an entire book. #FailureFriday — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 28, 2017

Everyone turn on @Morning_Joe. It's a total #FailureFriday beatdown of 45. His presidency is 'pretty much over' because he can't change. — Jennifer (@SeattleJen42) July 28, 2017

"Failure Friday!" Mika started early with the Trump burn! I love it. #failurefriday #morningjoe — Here Be Dragons (@HereBDragonz) July 28, 2017

As his disappointing week comes to a close, Trump finds himself in a precarious position. The Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday to hit Russia with new sanctions, and he must decide whether to abandon his friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin or face the ire of his own party.