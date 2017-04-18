Mike Huckabee Just Spent A Morning Yelling At Comcast On Twitter

Mike Huckabee may have accidentally discovered the true meaning of Twitter.

Until now, the former Arkansas governor had been known for utilizing the platform to make “jokes” so bad not even comic Patton Oswalt could save them. But on Monday, Huckabee used Twitter much like many others: He complained about Comcast.

Here are his tweets:

Is @comcast the United AL version of cable/internet/phone? Has anyone else had DEPLORABLE dealings with @comcast? #tincans&string — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

@comcast is now operated by the N. Korean missile launch team. Epic failure! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

@comcast customer service? Faster than cold molasses pouring out of pinhole; makes gov't look efficient;as fun to deal with as root canal. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

By the time @comcast shows up to fix THEIR problems after they missed THEIR appt today, my 5 year old grandson will be graduating college. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

Mafia better service than @comcast Sure they shoot you, but it's over with and they don't charge you for the bullet. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

How bad is @comcast service? I'd rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

That crack about former President Barack Obama caught Comcast’s attention:

@GovMikeHuckabee I'd be happy to assist with your account concerns. Please send me a DM with your address or phone # to get started. - SL — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) April 17, 2017

Although Comcast’s efforts seemed to mollify Huckabee, he couldn’t resist one last crack:

@comcast came late today-fixed the stuff-thanks! They made appt 3 wks ago and didn't show and didn't care...until the "Twit" hit the fan! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017

Huckabee has used Twitter for customer service before. Earlier this month, he fired off a series of tweets blasting American Airlines, including this one:

@B_gregory @AmericanAir @AmericanAir was once great carrier. We need good competition-don't want them to be KMart of airlines. My day not ruined. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 2, 2017

He said that the problems at the airline were why he chooses to fly Delta:

@AmericanAir gate agent at DFW never looks up to assist;she should take day off. Oh she already has! Why I fly @Delta 90% of time. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 2, 2017

Days later, Delta became his target:

Hillary Clinton called. Said @Delta didn't lose my bags. She just saw them in the woods near her house. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 8, 2017

@Delta called and bags found and hope to deliver by midnight; I think it was pictures of my bags on milk carton that did it. Whew! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 8, 2017