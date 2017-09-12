This is the real life. Mike Myers — yes, Wayne from “Wayne’s World” — is reportedly in talks to join the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

According to Deadline, the actor is negotiating for a role in the Bryan Singer–directed film. And now nothing else really matters. Anyone can see.

Myers, of course, has a famous connection to the song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” head-banging along to it with Garth (Dana Carvey) in the beginning of “Wayne’s World.” So this casting, assuming it becomes official, seems like a fantasy.

The role is still unknown, so we’re holding out a little hope that it’s Wayne. But the fact that he’d be in the movie at all is, you know ...

The Myers casting is just the latest crowd-pleasing news coming from the film.

Last week, the first photo of actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury hit the internet. There was such a strong resemblance between Malek and the Queen frontman that the image almost immediately went viral.