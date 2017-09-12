ENTERTAINMENT
09/12/2017 10:26 am ET

Mike Myers Joining The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Is Better Than Fantasy

Nothing else really matters. Anyone can see.

By Bill Bradley

This is the real life. Mike Myers — yes, Wayne from “Wayne’s World” — is reportedly in talks to join the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 

According to Deadline, the actor is negotiating for a role in the Bryan Singer–directed film. And now nothing else really matters. Anyone can see.

Myers, of course, has a famous connection to the song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” head-banging along to it with Garth (Dana Carvey) in the beginning of “Wayne’s World.” So this casting, assuming it becomes official, seems like a fantasy.

The role is still unknown, so we’re holding out a little hope that it’s Wayne. But the fact that he’d be in the movie at all is, you know ...

The Myers casting is just the latest crowd-pleasing news coming from the film.

Last week, the first photo of actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury hit the internet. There was such a strong resemblance between Malek and the Queen frontman that the image almost immediately went viral.

All we can say is party on.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Politicians On 'SNL'
PHOTO GALLERY
Politicians On 'SNL'
Suggest a correction
Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Rock Music Queen Mike Myers
Mike Myers Joining The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Is Better Than Fantasy

CONVERSATIONS