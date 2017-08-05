A spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday downplayed speculation that the veep is preparing for a 2020 presidential campaign in case President Donald Trump doesn’t seek re-election.

The speculation began in earnest after The New York Times published a story detailing how Pence has engaged in more political activity than vice presidents typically do: He has has created his own political fundraising committee and has hosted Republican donors and activists at his residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington.

Pence advisers have also indicated to party donors that the vice president has plans to run if Trump does not, the Times reported.

Marc Lotter, a Pence spokesman, said the Times’ report was “wishful thinking.”

Claims @VP preparing for 2020 run are ridiculous #FakeNews and nothing more than wishful thinking by New York Times 🤥 — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) August 5, 2017