07/07/2017

Mike Pence Ignores NASA's 'Do Not Touch’ Sign, Sends Internet Into Orbit

"He wanted his own orb moment."

By Lee Moran

Mike Pence apparently couldn’t help himself.

On Thursday, the vice president caused concern by blatantly ignoring a safety sign at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

During a tour, Pence was shown some critical space flight hardware onto which a sheet of paper with the instruction “DO NOT TOUCH” was stuck.

But as this snap by Reuters photographer Mike Brown shows, he totally disregarded the warning — and touched the equipment anyway:

Mike Brown / Reuters
Mike Pence ignored a "Do No Touch" sign on a piece of hardware during a tour of the Kennedy Space Center's Operations and Checkout Building on Thursday.

Twitter users were aghast:

Some offered up reasons as to why Pence, who was recently appointed as chair of the revived National Space Council (despite his failed 2005 attempt at shutting down NASA’s space exploration plans), had broken the rule:

Others thought the hardware itself actually reacted to his touch:

On Reddit, meanwhile, users manipulated the image in all kinds of amusing ways:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Rub mah bell
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

Pence later told NASA workers that he was working on returning “our nation to the moon.” “We will reorient America’s space program toward human space exploration and discovery,” he added, despite offering no timetable or details on how the mission could be funded. 

Lee Moran

Donald Trump Mike Pence Florida Nasa Space
