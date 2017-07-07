Mike Pence Ignores NASA's 'Do Not Touch’ Sign, Sends Internet Into Orbit

Mike Pence apparently couldn’t help himself.

On Thursday, the vice president caused concern by blatantly ignoring a safety sign at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

During a tour, Pence was shown some critical space flight hardware onto which a sheet of paper with the instruction “DO NOT TOUCH” was stuck.

But as this snap by Reuters photographer Mike Brown shows, he totally disregarded the warning — and touched the equipment anyway:

Mike Brown / Reuters Mike Pence ignored a "Do No Touch" sign on a piece of hardware during a tour of the Kennedy Space Center's Operations and Checkout Building on Thursday.

Twitter users were aghast:

Pretty much this pic.twitter.com/WNoXp7Cj17 — Bobby Chakraborty (@Boblex) July 7, 2017

Some offered up reasons as to why Pence, who was recently appointed as chair of the revived National Space Council (despite his failed 2005 attempt at shutting down NASA’s space exploration plans), had broken the rule:

Well it was in quotes and he just assumed the sign was being sarcastic. — Jake Mauer (@jakemauer) July 7, 2017

He wanted his own orb moment pic.twitter.com/SE14czbsUq — Jim DePaolis (@wecanbanewforce) July 7, 2017

Others thought the hardware itself actually reacted to his touch:

This looks like an appalled face. pic.twitter.com/njIygeTZyT — Coy Woolard (@coylums) July 7, 2017

On Reddit, meanwhile, users manipulated the image in all kinds of amusing ways: