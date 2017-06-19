Mike Pence Welcomes Two New Pets For Father's Day

Vice President Mike Pence celebrated Father’s Day by welcoming two new furry friends to his family.

Pence’s wife, second lady Karen Pence, announced Sunday that the family got two new pets while on a weekend trip to their home state of Indiana: a dog named Harley and a cat named Hazel.

We welcomed a new kitten to our family during our trip back home to Indiana this weekend!Introducing: Hazel! pic.twitter.com/TWk6WeUQi6 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

And... for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

Pence’s press secretary on Monday tweeted a picture of the vice president disembarking from Air Force Two, carrying the “Second Dog.”

New Second Dog - Harley - got his first ride on Air Force Two with @VP. Next exploring the grounds & house at Vice President's Residence. pic.twitter.com/opmERCsii2 — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) June 19, 2017

The happy additions to the family follow some tragic news: The family’s cat named Oreo died earlier this month. The family’s dog named Maverick died in October.

Fortunately for fans of furry friends, the Pence family has plenty of pets. Harley and Hazel join a cat named Pickle and a rabbit named Marlon Bundo.