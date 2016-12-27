Mike Pence's New Neighborhood Gets Plastered With 'Trust Women' Signs

DC-area NARAL members have a simple message for vice president-elect @Mike_Pence: This neighborhood trusts women. pic.twitter.com/pDne9YqrDY — NARAL (@NARAL) December 22, 2016

Vice President-elect Mike Pence recently rented a home in DC’s Chevy Chase neighborhood. Soon after he moved in, residents of the area began hanging rainbow flags in his neighborhood in solidarity with the LGBGTQ community. (Pence has a notable history of supporting legislation that results in LGBTQ discrimination.)

Now the neighborhood has embraced another symbol of quiet resistance by putting up “This neighborhood trusts women” signs, supplied by reproductive rights organization, NARAL Pro-Choice America.

NARAL spokesperson Doug Gordon told The Huffington Post that the organization intentionally focused their canvassing campaign on Pence’s neighborhood, knowing that a majority of Chevy Chase residents opposed much of the legislative agenda of the incoming administration. (Just 4 percent of DC residents voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election.)

We canvassed Mike Pence’s new neighborhood in NW DC—and wouldn’t you know it, most of his neighbors #TrustWomen! pic.twitter.com/gVTriG442E — NARAL (@NARAL) December 22, 2016

“NARAL wanted to send a clear message to the incoming administration that if they go forward with their agenda of stripping women of their fundamental rights they should expect a fight all over the country and even in their own front lawn,” Gordon told HuffPost.

Apparently the campaign went over well with Chevy Chase residents. According to Gordon, dozens of Pence’s neighbors requested signs.