Mike Shinoda took to Instagram Tuesday to remember his friend and fellow Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, who died last week in California.

The singer shared a photo of the band from the late ’90s, when they were still called Xero. As Shinoda recalled in the caption, it was taken after the guys had told Bennington they wanted him to join their band.

“He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A. We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next,” Shinoda wrote in the caption. “The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college.”

The photo comes just a day after Linkin Park released a touching statement in honor of Bennington.

“Our hearts are broken,” the bandmates wrote. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” they added, writing directly to Bennington. “You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Bennington was found dead at his home in California last Thursday. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed to HuffPost on Friday that Bennington died by suicide.