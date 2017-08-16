MILAN IS A LOT MORE THAN FASHION AND INDUSTRY By John Mariani

Milano. The first thing that comes to mind when the city’s name is uttered is fashion. Milan Fashion week is one of the most prestigious, highly attended and influential weeks of the year for the fashion industry to show off its collections in a city that has become the fashion capital of the world.

Milan is also Italy’s main industrial and financial center, where Italy’s Stock Exchange is located. But it is the city where the Leonardo DaVinci’s “Last Supper,” the Brera Museum (above) and the Gothic Milan Cathedral are major draws. And in the last decade Milan’s hotels have ranked with the best in Europe.

On our last night in Italy recently, my wife and I stayed at the Mandarin Oriental Milan, made up of four historic 18th century buildings that were formerly were a manor house, a bank and the city’s tax office, now transformed by architect Antonio Citterio into what is called a dimora Milanese (Noble Milanese Residence). His style is exemplified through the use of colorful palettes, beautiful oak wood floors, walnut and oak walls, soft textures that blend with and compliment harder lines throughout the décor, with a few suites paying homage to other famous Italian designers like Piero Fornasetti and Giò Ponti.

So after we checked in and settled in, we ventured out into the fashion district which just a few blocks away to splurge a little in shops in the so-called the Golden Triangle—the cobbled streets of Via della Spiga, Via Sant'Andrea and Via Montenapoleone (below), where you’ll find all the top designers like Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, Luis Vuitton & Gianvito Rossi. But we also stumbled across a great vintage couture shop where my wife found a few great pieces such as an Yves St. Laurent bag going back 20 years and a supple white lamb’s leather Fendi jacket.

Back at the hotel there are two restaurants, the casual Mandarin Bar & Bistro (below) and the elegant Seta, in the city, both overseen by Executive Chef Antonio Guida. The Bar & Bistro is done in a sophisticated decor of hound’s tooth patterned furniture and a mosaic of black and white marble décor that goes from floor to ceiling along the walls and pillars. Cocktails and dishes like delicate ravioli filled salted codfish dressed with a sweet pea puree elevated by a hint of wasabi heat, or, like I always do when in Europe, or gently sautéed turbot with a classic beurre blanc sauce and lightly wilted spinach.

Chef Guida has an extensive history, working in his earlier years for Pierre Gagnaire in Paris, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence and Don Alfonso on the Amalfi Coast. Upon his joining Seta (below), the restaurant received it’s first Michelin Star after only four months of being open, and then in 2016, received it’s second star—one of only five restaurants in Milan so ranked.

Seta’s design has plush, opulent fabrics, vibrant deep colors, and glorious woods with crisp white tablecloths and aquamarine veined marble laminates.

In the mood for an adventure, we left ourselves in the hands of the chef. This resulted in a seven-course journey that began with succulent oyster just barely poached enough to tighten it’s texture which sat over a gently crushed potatoes and draped with a velvety sauce of champagne. Following this was pan-roasted blue lobster, with a zabaione of earthy mushrooms and tart cardoons to balance out the utter sweetness of the lobster. Perfectly al dente risotto was made with Maccagno cheese, a half cooked cow’s milk cheese from Piemonte that has hints of herbs, finished with raspberry powder to add a kick of acidity to perfectly balance out the richness of the dish.

Spaghetti came with a very pungent mackerel sauce topped with a julienne of cuttlefish. Beautiful whole red mullet was cooked till just medium, finished with a king crab sauce similar to sauce Américaine, garnished with morsels of sea snails adding just one more layer of dimension. Our final savory course concluded with a loin of lamb roasted to its rightful rosy state, complimented with small eggplants finished with creamy goat’s cheese.

Last but not least was dessert, a course that should carry just as much importance as any other course in the line up: Dolce alla Ricotta (above), cheesecake with wild strawberries, a tomato water sauce and saffron ice cream.

Seta’s wine list is extensive to say the least, and if you plan on doing a multiple course experience, I recommend entrusting yourself to their wine team, have them do a dish by dish pairing for you, as I did when I dined there.