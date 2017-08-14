©This is the year that I will run in and complete my first full marathon. My training started in earnest many weeks ago and so far so good as I have been able to nearly all of my marks and reach all of the prescribed distances. My diet and the way I lift weights has also begun to change as everything I do is being geared toward making sure I am in tune to make that distance.

While I have begun to train my body and regulate my diet, I have also begun to train my mind, reading and researching on what to expect when running this race. The race itself is 26 miles…26.2 miles to be exact. But inside of those 26.2 miles, the most interesting phenomenon that I have consistently “run” across in my readings is what takes place…at mile 18.

Mile 18 for any marathoner but especially for someone running their first marathon is the place where most say they have had enough. Mile 18 is where the body and the mind begin to speak, shake hands and consummate a deal saying that the time has come to let go. Mile 18 is where I’ll get them next time sets in and starts to sound good. Mile 18 is where so many marathoners, even those in peak condition, decide that while the best is oh so close…good enough will do just fine…so they stop.

***

Mile 18. You may never run a marathon but the chances are that at some point in your life, you will have a Mile 18 experience. You’ll be making great strides toward your goal whatever it may be and then out of nowhere…

Good enough will say that’s good enough…make sure your response is I want my best.

I’m so proud of you will begin jumping for joy saying I’m so proud of you!! Be sure to tell I’m so proud of you that this is not about you…it’s about me…

I’ve had enough will say…I’ve had enough but politely tell him it’s true I’ve had enough but…I want more…

You’ll get ‘em next time will place a call…answer it by saying, I’ll get ‘em this time…and the next time too.