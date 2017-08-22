Miles Teller put a ring on it.
After four years of dating, the “Whiplash” actor and his model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry are engaged. Teller popped the question over the weekend, while the two were vacationing in South Africa on safari.
Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, was the first to break the news, sharing a handful of photos from the couple’s travels on her Instagram page. You’ve got the standard ring shot, and another where Teller sweeps Sperry off her feet. Our personal favorite is the picture of a lion looking thoroughly disinterested as the bride-to-be shows off her new diamond sparkler.
“Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story!” York captioned the post. “Now come home so we can celebrate.”
Sperry later confirmed the news herself with her own personal photos from the trip, adding “Africa ❤️💍” in the caption.
The two have been making pit stops around the world together all summer, most recently vacationing in the Seychelles and Hawaii, following Teller’s arrest for public intoxication in June.
“It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both,” Teller told E! News about their relationship in 2015. “She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come and visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”
Congrats to the happy couple (and fingers crossed he didn’t propose with a conflict diamond).
CONVERSATIONS