Miley Cyrus And Adam Sandler Honor Vegas Victims With Beautiful Cover

Miley Cyrus’ residency on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” got off to a somber start on Monday.

In light of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the singer-songwriter performed a stirring cover of Dido’s “No Freedom” — with actor Adam Sandler accompanying her beautifully on guitar.

She also sang her own song, “The Climb,” for the first time on stage in about six years.

Cyrus, whose new album “Younger Now” came out Friday, later revealed via Twitter how she and host Fallon had dedicated the show “to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness.”

In honor of the lives lost,injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning pic.twitter.com/D5nzfxgMqZ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2017

this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity , peace & hopefulness! So we started this week off with a song https://t.co/TKqxM90rJN — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2017