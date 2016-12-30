Days after celebrating Christmas together, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued to spread holiday cheer by visiting hospitalized kids.
The two stopped by Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California, on Thursday. Rady’s shared photos of the singer and the actor on its Facebook page, thanking the couple for their time.
“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!
Cyrus also posted about the people she met on her various social media accounts:
Earlier this week, the 24-year-old singer posted a message to Instagram explaining why the materialism surrounding Christmas makes her “deeply sad.” Instead of being about presents, she said, the holiday should be about helping others.
“I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!” Cyrus wrote. “My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! [The Happy Hippie Foundation] is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me.”
Cyrus founded Happy Hippie in 2014 to advocate for homeless youth, mental healthcare, women’s and LGTBQ issues and other causes.
