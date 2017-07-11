Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth are a perfectly attractive couple who have taken many flattering photos together.

For instance, check out Exhibit A:

Steve Granitz via Getty Images MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2013.

And B:

GUS RUELAS / Reuters MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2012.

And C:

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2010.

On Monday, Hemsworth decided to post a photo of himself and Cyrus to Instagram.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

While his caption is unbelievably sweet and the couple looks great, it seems that Cyrus wasn’t totally pleased with the post.

Because instead of simply responding with a heart emoji, an “Aww” or “OMG you were Gale in ‘Hunger Games,’ take me NOW,” girlfriend responded like anyone who has to bear witness to a public photo of themselves that they don’t like — by calling the offender out.

“Why. This. Picture lol” she wrote in the comments of the photo.