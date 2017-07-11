ENTERTAINMENT
Miley Cyrus Calls Out Liam Hemsworth For His Odd Choice Of Instagram Photo

By Elyse Wanshel

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth are a perfectly attractive couple who have taken many flattering photos together.

For instance, check out Exhibit A:

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
 MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2013.

And B:

GUS RUELAS / Reuters
 MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2012.

And C:

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
 MIley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2010.

On Monday, Hemsworth decided to post a photo of himself and Cyrus to Instagram.

While his caption is unbelievably sweet and the couple looks great, it seems that Cyrus wasn’t totally pleased with the post.

Because instead of simply responding with a heart emoji, an “Aww” or “OMG you were Gale in ‘Hunger Games,’ take me NOW,” girlfriend responded like anyone who has to bear witness to a public photo of themselves that they don’t like — by calling the offender out.

“Why. This. Picture lol” she wrote in the comments of the photo.

Thanks for keeping it real, Miley.

