The Cyrus family knows how to (hoedown) throw down, especially when it comes to “Carpool Karaoke.”

Billy Ray, Miley, Braison, Trace, Brandi, Noah and Tish Cyrus got together for an episode of the Apple series, which naturally involved some terrible mullet wigs, grills and, yes, a rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Noah, the youngest of the bunch, takes the lead from the backseat, but everybody gets in on the action.

“Guys, I think we can officially say this Cyrus family reunion is over,” Billy Ray says at the end of the clip.