07/06/2017 03:50 pm ET

Miley Celebrates International Kissing Day With Perfect Throwback Photo

And we feel old.

By Julia Brucculieri

Miley Cyrus just threw it back to the beginning of her love story with Liam Hemsworth. 

On Thursday, in honor of International Kissing Day, the 24-year-old shared an old photo of her and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, sharing their first kiss while filming “The Last Song.” It was that movie that brought the couple together in the first place, way back in 2009. (We feel old.)

“Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️” Cyrus captioned the pic. 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The former “Hannah Montana” star also shared a snap of her kissing her beloved dog Emu and another selfie of her kissing a picture of Paul McCartney. 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

She’s clearly a big fan of this holiday. 

Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

