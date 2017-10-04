ENTERTAINMENT
Miley Cyrus And Jimmy Fallon Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans Of 'The Voice'

They came in like a wrecking ball.

By Lee Moran

Singer Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon photobombed a bunch of fans for Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

The pranksters crept up behind their unsuspecting victims, who were taking a picture in one of the spinning chairs from “The Voice,” which Cyrus joined as a judge this season. Then, the pair revealed themselves.

Cue plenty of disbelief and lots of screaming:

Check out the full segment above.

