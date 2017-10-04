Miley Cyrus And Jimmy Fallon Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans Of 'The Voice'

Singer Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon photobombed a bunch of fans for Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”
The pranksters crept up behind their unsuspecting victims, who were taking a picture in one of the spinning chairs from “The Voice,” which Cyrus joined as a judge this season. Then, the pair revealed themselves.
Cue plenty of disbelief and lots of screaming:
Check out the full segment above.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Miley Cyrus' Most Outrageous Outfits
PHOTO GALLERY
Miley Cyrus' Most Outrageous Outfits
CONVERSATIONS