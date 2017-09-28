Miley Cyrus Has No Plan To Leave The Country In The Era Of Trump

Election night might have been rough for Miley Cyrus, but she isn’t packing her bags.
“I’m not leaving the country, that’s dumb,” Cyrus told NME. “Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”
In the months before the 2016 election, the singer made it clear she had no love for then-candidate Donald Trump. When she saw he was the leading Republican candidate, she posted to Instagram with the caption “gonna vom / move out da country. #aintapartyindausaanymo.”
After Trump was elected, the singer was heartbroken but said in a tearful video that she would “accept” him as president.
I still think that in her lifetime [Hillary Clinton] deserves to be the first female president and that’s what makes me so sad. I just wish she had that opportunity because she’s fought for so long and because I believe her when she says she loves this country. This is all she’s ever done. She’s given her life to make it better ... Happy Hippies, we adjust and accept everyone. And so Donald Trump, I accept you. And this hurts to say, but I even accept you as a president of the United States. And that’s fine. That’s fine, because I think now I want to be a hopeful hippie.
Cyrus campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and wrote a song for the former Democratic presidential hopeful, titled “Inspired,” on her new album, “Younger Now.” The singer told NME she plans to continue to fight for rights whenever and however she can to make it a “party in the USA” for everyone.
“I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate — I’m fighting hate with love,” she said. “I’m doing a concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party in the USA’ the screens will say ‘education,’ ’healthcare,’ ‘equality,’ ‘justice,’ ‘freedom,’ ‘liberation’ and ‘expression.’ These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, [and] violence.”
