Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus For Her Family Christmas Festivities

12/21/2016 12:32 pm ET
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are ready for the holidays. 

The couple, who’ve seemingly been ~going steady~ since the start of the year, are spending Christmas with Miley’s family. Last year, the two reportedly spent the holidays with Liam’s family in Australia

“The Voice” coach’s sister Brandi shared a photo of the whole group, including their dad, Billy Ray (that hair though), and younger sister, Noah, on her Instagram page Tuesday. 

“Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi captioned the photo. 

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

Miley was clearly happy to be home, but seemed even happier to be spending the holidays with her family’s dogs. She uploaded some adorable photos and videos of herself cuddling with Noah’s pup Sammy and Liam’s dog Dora, whom she helped adopt

Sammy is so CUTE ! I seriously can't breathe!!!!!!! 🐾❤️🐶 @noahcyrus

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

❤️❤️❤️DORA ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

There’s nothing quite like being surrounded by your family, dogs and significant other for the holidays. 

