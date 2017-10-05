Miley Cyrus Honors Tom Petty With Lovely 'Wildflowers' Cover

Miley Cyrus is the latest star to pay tribute to legendary musician Tom Petty, who died Monday at the age of 66.

During her appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, Cyrus performed a lovely cover of Petty’s “Wildflowers” as an homage to the rocker.

“It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with, leaving,” the “Younger Now” singer told Stern, adding that she chose the song because, “It’s hopeful rather than mourning.”

Other stars, including Carole King, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer and Kiefer Sutherland, paid tribute to Petty on social media with touching posts dedicated to the “Free Fallin’” singer.

Taylor Swift also shared some touching words about Petty this week, telling Rolling Stone, “To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity.”

“It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances ... but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head. He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play ‘Free Fallin’,” she said. “Count me as one of them.”