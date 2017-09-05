Military Kids Matter: 10 Things That Can Make A Difference

The Defense Health Board (DHB), an independent Federal Advisory Committee to Secretary of Defense Mattis, recently released the following report, titled "Pediatric Health Care Services", detailing dramatic improvements needed in DoD’s provision of healthcare for military children. The membership of the DHB is exceptional, including a dozen top medical professionals as well as household names like General (ret) Richard Meyers, USAF, the 15th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General (ret) Fred Franks, USA, and Dr. Nancy Dickey, the first female President of the American Medical Association.

This is an important report if you have or care for military children or care about military readiness. If you’d like to understand better why military kids today impact the readiness of the future, I’d recommend this piece; Military Kids are the Force of the Future. The DHB’s findings were consistent with previous feedback provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association, and the Military Special Needs Network (to name a few).

Understanding many of you may not have the time to review this 200 page report, I’d like to highlight ten observations and ten recommendations from the report:

Observations

Because TRICARE [the military’s health insurance plan] is aligned to Medicare payment guidelines, it is difficult for TRICARE to adapt to the nuances of pediatric care, and it is not designed to account for the role that the family plays in pediatric care. The nature of pediatric clinical research precludes some pediatric services and treatments from ever meeting the hierarchy of reliable evidence threshold required by TRICARE. The current definition of medical necessity disadvantages military children from receiving needed services [for a great discussion on this topic, I recommend this 2013 report from the AAP: Essential Contractual Language for Medical Necessity in Children]. Military children requiring complex care need extra time, expertise, and resources to achieve optimal health outcomes. This includes substantial family-identified needs which have a significant impact on the family, specifically time devoted to care, frequent provider visits, care coordination, and financial burden. From its review, the Board noted many opportunities for improving clinical preventive services, primary and specialty care, behavioral health care, and care coordination, especially for military children with complex needs and their families. In some cases, the administrative and bureaucratic hurdles faced by families may be worse than their civilian counterparts due to a well-intentioned but additional "layer" of purchasing through the Managed Care Support Contractors. Military families face many challenges navigating the MHS [Military Health System], which they characterize as a difficult system. It is especially challenging for young military families to monitor clinical preventive service needs and for families who have children with complex needs. The Board was unable to identify a consistent communications channel to provide feedback and guidance. Furthermore, military families do not have a channel through the current governance structure to provide feedback or influence consensus tri-Service policy. Primary caregivers of military children with complex needs are in need of respite care. Currently, the MHS lacks standardization, and best practices are not implemented enterprise wide. Telehealth is not used to its full potential in the MHS to help address the shortage of specialists, particularly in the field of behavioral health.

Recommendations

The Military Health System care for pediatric beneficiaries, whether delivered in the direct care or purchased care components, is variable and not always aligned with accepted best practices. The system is not designed to optimally provide patient- and family-centered, timely, efficient, and equitable care to all of its pediatric beneficiaries. The Military Health System should commit to standardizing care and adopting accepted best practices to provide patient- and family-centered, timely, efficient, and equitable care to all of its pediatric beneficiaries, whether in the direct or purchased care components. Develop an enterprise-wide solution to identify, test, and continuously assess the effectiveness of the implementation of models of care, designed around best practices. Identify military treatment facilities that are not achieving access standards and concentrate efforts to improve compliance. Modify the administrative interpretation of the regulatory language in the federal code of regulations to broaden the use of the “hierarchy of reliable evidence” for the benefit of pediatric beneficiaries. Exclusions to the hierarchy described under “reliable evidence” should not preclude pediatric services (a) meeting definitions of medical necessity used broadly in civilian practice, or (b) recommended by recognized medical organizations. Families of military children with special health care needs, such as chronic or complex conditions, require access to high-quality care coordination and integration. Care coordination for children with special, complex, or chronic health needs is well received by both providers and patients; however, there is currently the absence of a readily scalable and successfully implemented model of care coordination in a large civilian health care system. This could be an opportunity for DoD to work creatively and proactively to develop a care coordination system that addresses the top pediatric complex and chronic conditions within the MHS and can be seen as a model of care coordination that can be implemented on a large scale. There is little uniformity in the hand-off process for complex cases during a PCS [permanent change of station; a military move happens, on average, every 2-3 years], which may disrupt continuity of care that is vital for military children and youth with chronic and/or complex medical and behavioral health needs. This can lead to a significant gap in care. Families need to receive adequate information and education regarding complex care plans, medications, and specialist services when transitioning to new geographic locations. Through public testimony, the Board heard from parents of children with complex or chronic needs who are active and engaged advocates for their child’s health care. While they embrace this role, many parents expressed that there are challenges accessing resources to smoothly navigate relocations and quickly reestablish care. The Military Health System does not consistently provide high-quality, coordinated care for pediatric patients with chronic and complex health care needs who require integrated health care services. Disruption of care is often reported during times of permanent changes in station, deployments, or other geographic relocations. Require inclusion of parents in working and policy groups at all levels. These groups are empowered to guide TRICARE implementation in ways that are meaningful to pediatric patients and their families.

I am reminded of this comment:

“One hundred years from now it won't matter what kind of car I drove, what kind of house I lived in, how much money I had in the bank, nor what my cloths looked like. But, the world may be a little better, because, I was important In the life of a child.” Forest E. Witcraft