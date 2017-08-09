Military Mom Surprises Sons In Tear-Jerking Homecoming Video

"This is someone's reality. A mother lying in a hospital bed laboring while her phone sits close by, ready to jump the second she hears it going off not because she's fixated on social media, but because she's waiting for her husband to call.



While she labors, he is awake in his bunk wondering what she is going through; wishing he could be there to support her and make sure that she is taken care of; waiting for a signal to be able to call, only to have the call dropped a few minutes into telling her how much he loves her. If you put yourself in their shoes for a moment, you realize just how much service members sacrifice to serve our country."