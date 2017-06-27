Millennial, is this Your First Job? Are You Excited and Anxious? Blog #3 of 6 – Step 2: What is your organization’s mindset?

Use this 5-Step Mindset Check Formula and Easy-to-Apply Strategy for Your Career Success

In my second blog, “Step 1: What is your mindset?”, I dove deeper into how to recognize your current mindset. I also encouraged you to take steps to determine how your mindset operates in your personal life by doing the following:

Apply fixed and growth mindset thinking and beliefs to three experiences in your life. Determine the impact of fixed and growth mindset approaches on the outcomes of those three cases. Based on the implications, were the method and solution you applied appropriate? Why or why not?

Moving on to the next step of the mindset exploration process, you now need to know the prevailing mindset of the organization you’re working for. What type of mindset culture exists? What kind of mindset is actively encouraged and promoted?

Step 2: What is your organization’s mindset?

Here are a few characteristics of the mindsets an organization can have:

Fixed Mindset Organization

Obsessed with “talent”.

Creates a culture that worships talent, thereby forcing employees to look and act extraordinarily talented and to adopt a Fixed Mindset.

Leaders constantly try to prove themselves better than others—highlight their leadership hierarchy (“pecking order”), claim credit for other people’s contributions, undermine others to feel powerful, and so on.

Makes flaws intolerable and does not admit to and correct deficiencies (e.g. Enron).

Holds innate talent in high esteem and experiences severe difficulty when image is exposed.

Does not take a remedial course of action and will not admit wrongdoing to investors and the public, instead choosing to lie (e.g., Enron).

Malcolm Gladwell in the New Yorker refers to the “talent” mindset as the new orthodoxy of American management.

Growth Mindset Organization

Leader is self-effacing.

Leader regularly asks questions and can confront the most brutal answers—looks failures in the face, even his/her own, while maintaining faith that the organization will succeed in the end.

Constantly trying to improve—employs leaders that find gaps, look squarely at each other’s mistakes and deficiencies, and ask frankly what skills the organization will need in the future.

Believes in human development—moves forward with confidence grounded in facts (i.e. establishes an inventory of required skills) and not built on illusions of human talent.

Watch Dr. Carol Dweck speak on the differences between fixed and growth mindset organizations.

Next Step Challenge

Before you move on to the next blog where we will learn about your boss' mindset, do the following tasks:

a. Does the mindset of your organization match your current mindset?

b. How similar or different is it? Take note of the areas where your mindset differs from that of your organization.

c. Research your organization’s progress over the years and see if the mentality, culture, and approach have changed.