Millennial, is this Your First Job? Are You Excited and Anxious? Blog 4 of 6 – Step 3: What is your boss’s mindset?

Use this 5-Step Mindset Check Formula and Easy-to-Apply Strategy for Your Career Success

In the previous blog, “Step 2: What is the mindset of your organization?”, I gave you a basic explanation of the organization where you’ll be working. I also told you to take steps to understand how mindset operates in your workplace:

Compare the mindset of your workplace with your current mindset. Determine the similarities and differences. Take notes on the areas where your mindset differs from that of the organization.

So let’s continue on this journey of building awareness and exploring mindsets by figuring out which mindset your boss endorses.

Step 3: What is your boss’s mindset?

Is your boss focused on his/her power rather than the well-being of his/her employees?

Does s/he reaffirm his/her status by demeaning others?

Does s/he hold back high-performing employees because they threaten her/him? Or is your boss finding ways to help employees develop in their jobs?

Does s/he consider employees collaborators and treat them as a team?

Here are a few characteristics of the mindsets your boss can have:

Fixed Mindset Boss

Fixed Mindset Boss

Believes that some people are superior while others are inferior, and they must affirm they are superior; promotes “group think.”

Typically concerned with their “reputation for personal greatness”, so much so that they will often set their company up to fail by the time their tenure ends.

Will use subordinates to prove and display their superiority at the risk of jeopardizing their company’s well-being.

Needs to prove superiority, thereby killing the enjoyment in work, stifling creativity, and eventually using blame and excuses to stifle rivals and critics.

Has a strong desire for continuous validation and surrounds themselves only with praise for their perfection and the company’s success, ignoring the warning signs. Dr. Dweck describes this as the “CEO disease and a peril of the fixed mindset” (pg. 117).

Does not support a team environment—wants to be the only big fish so they can compare themselves to those around them and feel superior to others.

Does not encourage mentoring or employee development programs.

May become controlling and abusive, putting everyone in a fixed mindset. As a result, everyone worries about being judged; it begins with the boss’s fear of being judged and results in everyone reporting to the manager and becoming fearful of being judged and reprimanded.

Morgan McCall in High Flyers highlights that when fixed mindset leaders feel they are inherently better than others, they start to believe the needs and feelings of lesser people can be ignored.

Growth Mindset Boss

Growth Mindset Boss

Believes in human potential and development, both their own and other people’s; uses the organization as a vehicle for growth—for themselves, the employees, and the company.

Creates a culture of growth and teamwork; promotes an inclusive, learning-filled journey and progress.

Shares credit for ideas with their team instead of taking full credit themselves. Carol Dweck highlights that in Jack Welch’s Autobiography, there is not a single “I am a hero”; instead it’s “I hate having to use the first person. Nearly everything I’ve done in my life has been accomplished with other people… .”

Deeply committed to personnel development and extensive discussions about it.

Nurtures and respects frontline employees; acknowledges their expertise and seeks their opinions on what goes on in the company.

Is a guide, not a judge.

Hires passionate people who want to get things done.

Does not focus on a resume because it can’t give an honest picture of the potential employee’s hidden drive.

Keeps their ego in check, is connected to reality, and stays in touch with humanity.

Next Step Challenge:

Before you move on to the next blog, do the following tasks:

a. Does the mindset of your boss match your current mindset? How similar or different is it? Take note of the areas where your mindset differs from that of your boss.