Millennial shoppers by the numbers:

Not a day goes by that you don’t see some diatribe online about how kids today are ruining x, y, or z. They are lazy and entitled because they all got participation trophies, the old played out narrative goes. They want everything handed to them and they have too much debt and they eat too much avocado toast. As it turns out, Millennials have serious legitimate challenges to overcome. They make less money than their counterparts did in 1980, and they also have something their 1980 counterparts had never heard of: student loan debt. This debt/wage stagnation combination is having serious consequences for the retail sector, too - Millennials just don’t have as much disposable income as their counterparts have had in the past, and it is changing the face of retail.

Right now secondhand stores are growing 20 times faster than traditional brick and mortar retailers. There are a few different reasons behind this. The first and most obvious is that Millennials are too broke to buy new. This is certainly one factor. What’s more interesting, though, is that Millennials see secondhand shopping both as a way to get things that nobody else has and as a way to reduce their carbon footprint by preventing new things from being made and throwing away old things.

Technology is a major contributing factor in many of the changes we are seeing in the retail sector today. Millennials are the first generation to really come of age in the era when you could buy things online, and they were the first generation to experience the growth of the sharing economy. Millennials didn’t invent couch surfing, but they did make it into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Millennials didn’t invent ride sharing, but they did turn it into a million dollar app. Millennials didn’t invent sharing movies, but they did turn it into a streaming service with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. This was all thanks to the technology they had available to them which allowed them to disrupt industries.

This technology is also changing the brick and mortar shopping experience. Instead of asking for help Millennials tweet to customer service while they are in the store. Instead of looking for a coupon at home and printing it out, Millennials look for them on their smartphones while they are in the store. Millennials are looking for cross-channel shopping experiences, and if they don’t get them they will take their business elsewhere. Sometimes even while they are still in the store.

Millennial shoppers by the numbers:

78% prefer experiences over things

48% support brands that support causes they care about

70% are more influenced by bloggers than celebrities

75% who shop secondhand do so because of environmental concerns

82% prefer brick and mortar stores

84% use their phones for customer service in a store

53% look up coupons while they are in the store