Millennial Woman’s Will Just Says “Yas Queen”

RUTHERFORD, NJ— On Monday, July 24, 27-year-old, Rutherford native Cassandra Holmes passed away, leaving friends and family to decipher what the fuck she meant when she just wrote “Yas Queen” in her last will and testament.

Cassandra is survived by her precious younger siblings, Carol, 16 and Carl, 20, as well as her mother, Cathie, 56. It is with great sadness that Cassandra’s mother begged me to “please explain what a ‘Yas Queen’ is. Carol and Carl will not tell me.”

Cassandra was a promising young marketing consultant who began her professional career at Blue Fountain Media, just a stone’s throw from her Rutherford roots. When she wasn’t with family, or at the the office, Cassandra was known for serving on the boards for several non-profits and charities, and also for the loud “wooooop” sound she made when entering bars.

Friends say Cassandra will forever be remembered by her numerous (2k) followers, who really liked her Instagram, where she could be seen turning up, chilling with bae, and being lit.

“The increasing hollowness of millennial emotion and speech patterns has caused a spike in ambiguous wills,” says Steve Moen, legal expert and researcher at the Pew Center. “In 2016, a 23-year-old woman’s will simply stated, “Squad!”. After some initial confusion, the family chose to dissolve her assets and donate them to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”