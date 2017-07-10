Millennials and Standing Rock: An Anonymous Confessional One Year Later

What made you go to Standing Rock?

I have a close friend named Snake who is from a Native American tribe in Amherst County, Virginia. He invited me to the protest. At the time, I wasn’t doing anything. I was in travel mode. We contacted the Lakota Sioux nation and found out everything we needed to bring to be prepared. We left last summer in August and stayed until December. We pretty much built a house there on the reservation. You needed a house. If you brought a tent, you couldn’t even put it down. The winds on the plains could reach up to 40 mph on most days.

I felt concern for the people who were going there with a spiritual journey in mind. They came unprepared, thinking it was some kind of BurningMan, but it wasn’t like that at all. It could be a violent and dangerous place.

Media coverage of this event was divided. Some sources said that Standing Rock was filled with police brutality against peaceful Natives that were victims of our government and fossil fuel corporations. Others said that Standing Rock was filled with young, aggressive extremists needlessly protesting over a mindfully constructed energy infrastructure project. What was your experience?

Not all groups there were trying to protest peacefully. There were young protestors who didn’t have control over themselves. They were risking their lives in non-intelligent ways. They wanted to sacrifice themselves for this. Huge groups of white people would just go up to the police and incite violence without asking any permission from the Natives. It was absolute chaos at some points. It felt like we were losing. The Natives were peacefully protesting. A lot of the white people who showed up were not spiritually fit to be there in a helpful way.

Sometimes the police would be peaceful, and they wouldn’t react with violence. And then there were times DAPL mercenaries would burn down the shelters that people were in. It was not cut and dry. Everyone there thought they were fighting in a battle of good against evil. It was a lot more complicated than that. Some people began forming splinter groups and began behaving so badly that Natives stopped letting people into the camps.

People thought they could get things accomplished by using violence against violence. What’s interesting is that European colonization has always been violent, and white people brought the violence to the Native Americans once again in multiple ways. There were snipers there and armored vehicles. Drones. Militarized police. The Lakota Sioux Nation used drones to survey the police. It was warfare against warfare.

People were like, “We’re here to support.” And then they came ill-prepared. It took away from the energy that was part of the cause. When winter hit, there were people wandering around without shoes and talking about taking psychedelic drugs. And I was like, “Dude, this is not the place for that.” No drugs and alcohol were permitted on the reservation. At some point, it became disrespectful. We wanted people to come and cook and hunt on the land. Some people weren’t contributing at all, even spiritually. They didn’t want to be involved with rituals or the ceremonies. They thought going to Standing Rock was something cool to do. It was counterproductive.

We needed people who were spiritually fit. We needed strong people. We needed people who weren’t afraid to huddle around each other for warmth. It wasn’t just about the protest. It was about helping people survive, especially through the winter. If you’re dead, you’re no good. There were people dying from allergies and dirt and dust against the plains.

Why do you think so many millennial Westerners gravitated toward this cause?

I don’t know why one cause is prioritized over another because they all involve life, which is precious. The Native Americans, their demeanor — they are actually outspoken people. They are a warrior culture, tribal people. It was easy for them rally together to protect the land. Maybe millennials wanted to be a part of that.

In what ways do you think Standing Rock was successful?

Standing Rock was successful in waking up the American public to the ever-worsening problem of corporate greed, corruption, exploitation, colonization and oppression of Native people. It was a great example of American people coming together to fight for social justice. Water Protectors were successful in divesting money from many of the corporations invested in DAPL.

The Lakota Sioux nation won financially. They got millions and millions of dollars donated to them for the cause. The whole situation is ultimately about money. That’s the irony. The Lakota Sioux people got power through the exact same system they were up against. They got all this money from people around the country to be able to represent themselves in the court systems. They have a chance to win now. Personally, I don’t know how well it sits with me. I understand it, but I don’t really like it.

The protest had to happen for the settlement. It had to be peaceful at times and it had to be violent. Maybe we had to have the crazy young people there because they wanted to find something that was going to help them in some way. It felt like it was all for nothing at times, but there was a lot of work happening behind the scenes, legally and financially.

How will you remember your time at Standing Rock?

I’ve been around a lot different people in my travels and I’ve found human beings are violent creatures by nature. Peace comes from being violent and vice versa. It’s about how we use peace and conflict to our advantage.

A part of me feels sad about this situation that the white people, months later, have all forgotten about it. No one’s mentioning DAPL or Standing Rock anymore. I’m worried about that. Things like this should always be remembered.

I still think about it. It was the most real situation I’ve ever been in in my life. I stopped myself when it was all said and done and thought, this is what it really means to be human — to see the ugliest sides of us and the most beautiful. I don’t know if I’ll ever experience that again in my life. I hope it doesn’t get forgotten. It’s a part of our history now.

Now that we’ve got Trump for our president, the whole environmental movement has changed. It’s not about moral or ethical standards. It all seems to leads back to money. The Lakota Sioux had to fight money with money at the end of it all.

What can people do to continue to support the cause?