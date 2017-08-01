Millennials Are Shaking Up The Housing Market

Millennials are changing the housing market in a major way. Millennials are the largest and most diverse generation since the Baby Boomers, and they currently make up 66% of home buyers and 34% of first time home buyers. Their buying power is bolstered by their numbers, and they have some stringent requirements in a home purchase. Sellers take note.

Millennials are strapped for cash. This isn’t for any of the reasons you might think from the media, like avocado toast and lattes. Millennials are actually strapped for cash for more complicated reasons. First, wages have stagnated over the past several decades while the cost of living has continued to rise. Second, household debt has grown significantly from credit card debt to auto loans, and the average college graduate now graduates $30k in debt.

Saving up for a down payment is a difficult enough task if you aren’t in debt, but if you are in debt it can be grueling. For this reason Millennials are looking for turnkey homes. They don’t have a lot of cash left over after purchasing a home and likely won’t for the foreseeable future, so it’s particularly important to them that everything is up to date and functioning properly.

What’s more, Millennials want luxury kitchens and fully updated bathrooms. With all that debt and no money leftover they are likely going to be doing a lot of entertaining at home and even cooking their own meals, so they want to be able to do it in style.

Green features are also important, not only for environmental reasons, but also because of the cash savings they can produce. Energy efficient appliances and windows can not only save the environment, but they can also reduce power bills. Solar panels and efficient battery storage for power are also major selling points for Millennial home buyers. Nearly half of all Millennial home buyers say they are looking for homes with solar panels.

Millennials will be spending hours and possibly even days researching the perfect home online - these are the folks who spend several hours researching the perfect pair of artisanal jeans before finally committing to buy them. Millennials will actually drive by a house because they liked what they saw online, and 58% of them are looking for homes on their mobile devices They will schedule a walk-through thanks to a listing. Good photos are essential to get the features of a house to translate well on the internet, and a good listing can get a Millennial home buyer through the door.

More than any other generation, Millennials want help navigating the home buying experience. They trust the professionals and are more likely to have a Realtor helping them with a home purchase. Nearly three quarters of Millennials say they want help understanding the home buying process, and 92% will use a Realtor to complete their home purchase.