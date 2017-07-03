Millennials in the Mix: Meet Author Michael Tatonetti of Atlanta, GA

In a society where working for a check is the thing to do, some often find themselves battling with deciding if they should bring home the bread or be home for their families. Time and time again people find themselves successful in the work place and a failure at home because, when it comes to the dollar, the family has to take a back seat. In 2017, many are searching for ways to do work better so that the desired work-life balance becomes more of a reality than just a Facebook post.

Having released his best-selling title, “Do Meaningful Work,” just a few short weeks ago, Author Michael Tatonetti reveals his driving force in taking the time to birth a book about doing work that counts for more than a paycheck. As I was fortunate enough to read and review his book before the public laid eyes on it, I must say that this type of read was long overdue. Being one who once lived to work when I should have worked to live, I understand now more than ever the importance of doing work that not only feeds your bank account, but also your soul.

Name/Company name: Michael Tatonetti and The Michael Tatonetti Team

What inspired you to write “Doing Meaningful Work”?

I wrote “Do Meaningful Work” after my own type-A, goal-getter personality drove me to being an overall unhealthy person. My personal relationships were out of order, I was unhappy with where I was in life and all I had to show for working so hard was money. Yes, I had success, but my self-care and personal life were suffering. It was at that rock bottom, which I talk about in the book, that I began to reassess how I view work. I created a framework to keep me on track with pursuing what was meaningful to me, still pursue success, but most importantly keep work in check where it belonged. This is a manifesto for the Millennial on how we as a generation won't accept grinding 24/7 like Instagram influences us to, but we will work wisely and with intention to have peace, joy, and influence in what we do. And while the money is still good, I know how to work in wisdom now.

When you hit “rock bottom,” how did you know it? Did you have a mentor in your corner? Did your family or friends point it out to you? Or did your gut tell you?

For me, I knew. I was stressed, always quick to anger, and I felt like I couldn't relax or enjoy myself. I had become so busy that my mentors didn't know I was in this horrible place and my family had an idea but didn't want to approach me in fear I wouldn't take it well. It took that car accident for me to say, "Wait, maybe I can't just keep telling myself I'm grinding this hard for a few years. What if I don't get more than a few more years? Is this really how I'd want to leave my family? With memories of me sacrificing myself and them for money?

Being a millennial man with a family, a full-time job, and a growing business, do you believe that work-life balance is always possible?

I won't lie - I do think there can be seasons of being busy. I know when we had our first child it felt that way, and when we hit our third it felt like there was never enough time for the first two months. Life can be busy. But I do believe we always have the power to step back and choose to make the best decisions, and to intentionally put impact and family above pride in money and power. We just need to be mindful to actually recalibrate in each season of life. We need to recognize things are getting out of order and take the time to fix it.

Outside of your own book, what other book most inspired your life?

Such a powerful question! Hands down it's "Choosing to Cheat" by Andy Stanley. It's not about infidelity - it breaks down how every choice we make in work and family is us choosing to cheat the other of time. We aren't just called to work, but we aren't just called to be with family 24/7 either. We all have a purpose to chase, meaningful work to do, and we do need to balance the time for both. I literally keep about 4 copies in my office at all times to give away and I do so frequently.

What are three things you want your readers to take away from reading your book?

1. You were created for more than work being your endgame. Work is just the platform to provide for your lifestyle and make an impact.

2. Your meaningful work can change in different seasons of life, and that's okay. Chase it anyway.

3. When you marry your identity (personality, gifts, talents, and passionate focus) with your pursuit of passion (values, exposure, and opportunities), you'll hit the target of meaningful work for you.

Michael Tatonetti is a speaker, best-selling author, and training guru. His career has spanned across higher education administration, K-12 education as a teacher and principal, and director of global training and development with Fortune 500 and Global Fortune 500 companies. As CEO of The Michael Tatonetti Team, he is on a mission to teach small businesses the power of digital and live training for branding and monetization. When he isn't training, Michael speaks and writes on the intersection of work and faith.