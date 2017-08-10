Meet the Millennial Dating Expert, and Author of 10 Dates Later, Lillian Prince. This charismatic, fashionista with melanin that pops, is the author of the amazon best-seller, “10 Dates Later...” where she shares all of the dating woes she endured and the lessons she learned in her 20s.

“Lillian takes you along for a walk down her memory lane as she recalls 10 eye-opening moments, 10 red flags, and 10 of the worst dates she’s ever been on. Whether he was short on cash or just shorter than he said he was in his profile, Lillian puts her comical spin and a real perspective on a not-so-funny time in most women’s dating lives. With candid advice for any woman who feels the pressure from the proverbial almost-thirty clock, 10 Dates Later is like curling up for girl talk with your best friend, while the guy you vow to never see again calls on the other line.” (10dateslater.com)

Lillian Prince

“Life and experience is the most humbling teacher you will ever encounter. I only talk about the things I know, and I know about love and heartbreak because I’ve been there” said Prince.

In this honest, heartfelt, and hilarious book, Lillian masters how to share painful moments in a comedic fashion. Coined the Millennial Dating Expert, Lillian draws readers in with her very open and honest reflection of her life. She brilliantly transforms a decade’s worth of bad dates into 10, hilarious, short stories that will leave you wanting more. By sharing the ugly and very real side of dating she sparks a much-needed conversation that most women don’t like to have.

Lillian Shares, “I thought it was necessary for me to be as transparent as possible. We love to talk about the ring, and the wedding and the happily ever after, but how did you get there? What about the time you got stood up after you bought a new outfit and got your hair done? Or what about the time you thought you were going to have to wash dishes because your date didn’t bring enough cash to cover his surf and turf? Those were the moments I wanted to share because contrary to what you see up and down your timeline on social media every day, more women can relate to these scenarios than they’d like to admit.”

The reviews speak for themselves, all glowing with 4 or 5 stars. Readers echoed in the reviews that, in their mind, Prince was their new bff after reading her book. That’s just how she’s able to connect with you.

Watching Prince orchestrate this 10 Dates Later movement from the ground up is a clear indication that this girl is just getting started. This is just the beginning.