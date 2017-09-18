Million Dollar PR Companies Look to This 20- Year-Old for Advice

Ulyses Osuna is no stranger to the PR space. He’s only been in business for a year and has worked with massive influencers in their space. People like Tonio Skits, Jason Stone, Ben Lee, the list goes on. He’s expected to have a million-dollar business by the time he’s 21. Not to mention his PR company has already been featured on some of the world’s biggest publications.

But enough of that. Let’s get to the content of the article.

Ulyses came to me with an angle that I really liked. He mentioned how as a 20-year-old he’s getting asked for advice by people very well known in the space. A couple of weeks ago even a well-known million-dollar PR company offered Ulyses to acquire their business.

That’s impressive if you ask me.

So how did he go from a no one to someone that is respected in the PR space? Here’s his 3 major tips for thriving in the PR space.

Ulyses Osuna

Know The Craft

First and foremost, people are going to know you by the quality of work you can provide. He attributes being given a chance by the influencers because he knew the craft. You won’t be known or respected for your work if you can’t provide the results.

When I was talking to him he did tell me that he learned this early on because he had a mentor guiding him. The mentor taught him that the true masters in their business know the needle movers in their business. That means they leverage the 80/20 rule. They only do the things that matter which essentially creates most of the results.

Ulyses says he applies the same concepts when it comes to PR. You only need to know what works to get the result. You don’t need to know all the fluff that comes with every niche.

Attract & Convert High Ticket Clients

The #1 thing that matters in business is cashflow. If you don’t have that – you don’t have a business. He said your ability to attract and convert high ticket clients will be the differentiator in having less clients and more income.

If you have 1 high ticket client, that makes up for 2-3 low ticket clients. Managing 1 person is a lot easier than managing multiple. So how do you go about getting high ticket clients?

Ulyses says that all you need is 1 major influencer to then use as leverage to get other ones. The first one is always the hardest. The way you get the first one is by doing the work for them at a discounted price so that all you do is get them on as a client and then provide extreme results for them so that they blast your name all over the place for good things.

Leverage

The last and final piece of advice he gave on the subject was leverage. If you’re a solopreneur – you’re doing it wrong.

You can’t scale a business if you’re doing all of the work. This one piece of advice took him from $22k to $113k the very next month. He was able to focus all of his efforts on marketing and growing the business rather than doing the work on the business.

The 3 main things you should leverage are attraction, conversion, delivery. Get a team to do each of these for you and you will find yourself making more money by doing less work.