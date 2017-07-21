Gregory Weinkauf, Contributor Award-Winning Writer, Filmmaker

Millionaire's Run: Mobile Game Offers One-Million-Dollar Grand Prize

Recently it occurred to me that I’m kinda over not being a millionaire. It’s been twenty years since Dr. Evil‘s misunderestimated demand for “one million dollars!” became an easy go-to witticism, right? Nonetheless, even in 2017, a cool million is hardly chump change. I pondered my, uh, portfolio. Then I noticed this new game...

Having launched just last week from Hollywood’s Cinematic Pictures Group Gallery, Millionaire’s Run is a new mobile game app, hosting a global competition in search of the app’s fastest runner over the course of the next six months, until the player with the highest score wins $1,000,000 U.S. for a pretty sweet New Year. Weekly cash prizes for $1,000 will keep players on their toes, in this game that’s easy enough for anyone to try, but challenging enough that only the most dedicated runner — literally anywhere on Earth — will finally win.

Run, potential millionaire, run!

As shown, Millionaire’s Run takes place inside a massive vault of gold coins that’d make Scrooge McDuck envious, where players strive to collect as many coins as possible while escaping the persistent “Police-O-Lanche” squad. You can jump, slide, dive, “motorbike,” and of course run, with the chance to add in-game boosts, or start over with a fresh run. The goal is to aim for the highest score each week and — who wants to be a millionaire? — at the end of the competition.

Yes, enterprising gamers: just like Reboot Captain Kirk, you can motorbike!

This competition presents a first for mobile games (not known for cash prizes), and due to the magnitude of this endeavor, back-end security has been designed to be closely guarded: thus, the grand-prize winner really will be the one and only winner. And in the event of a tie? The prize would be split, but apparently a tie is going to be extremely unlikely, as each score, and the speed at which it is accrued, ensures a unique tally for each player.

Grant Moyle & Todd Wild

Australian entrepreneurs Grant Moyle & Todd Wild came up with the concept for Millionaire’s Run while on business in India — their proximity to a 24/7 religious ceremony keeping them up, playing mobile game apps — and lo! Five years later, in conjunction with Brisbane-based Code Heroes (who’ve developed apps for big boys ranging from Coca Cola to Virgin Australia), their game arrives in consumers’ hands. Millionaire’s Run even boasts a theatrical marketing campaign, allowing the “Nigerian Prince” (of email-phishing infamy; here modeled after Eddie Murphy in Coming to America) to counter concerns over whether their game is legitimate: it is.

Said Messrs. Moyle & Wild in a shared statement: “It's really exciting to see this big idea come to life. Five years ago we came up with the concept while working from a Kolkata flat. Now it's time for the whole world to get running. See you at the finish line!”

Millionaire’s Run is out now and free to download from:

Apple

Amazon

Millionaire’s Run: Official Site

