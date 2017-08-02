Michele Liberis-Mcnabb and members of the MillionHeiress Club

The MillionHeiress Club, which is designed for women of color who are dominating entrepreneurship, is certainly making a name for themselves in South Florida. Michele Liberis-Mcnabb is the Founder, President and Visionary Strategist for the group which was founded in June of 2012 and launched in September of 2012, in South Florida.

MillionHeiress is a social platform for Women of Color seeking guidance, resources, and support to not only enter into the world of entrepreneurship; but to subsequently grow to become long-term successful business women. Women seeking to join this prestigious group must be interviewed and meet membership criteria. The board members then carefully select up to 25 qualified candidates in the sisterhood annually.

MillionHieress Club Members

This club pride itself on providing their sisters with the opportunity to experience the 3 main pillars of what the organization stands for; Sisterhood, Professional Development, and Entrepreneurship. During the course of a membership year, sisters are placed into accountability teams, attend monthly Dream Builder's Workshops to work on personal and professional goals, participate in group philanthropy efforts, engage in the annual Sisters Vacation Getaway, connect and network with other like-minded women; and so much more.

This group has hosted over 50 events to date in South Florida, including their Annual Themed Tea Parties, monthly "Womenpreneur Wednesday's", outside of the box social outings, Pretty In Pink Brunch Tour, Adopted Street Clean Up days and the annual Induction Ceremonies. "Over the past 4 1/2 years, our sisters have vacationed together in Nassau, Bahamas, San Jose, Costa Rica, St. Thomas & St. Johns US Virgin Islands, Cozumel Mexico; and next year we are 'jetting-away' to Cape Town, South Africa!! This will also be our first co-ed trip, as we get a numerous amount of emails from our ambitious male counterparts who love what our organization promotes and inspires our community to do." - Michele Liberis-Mcnabb.