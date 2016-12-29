WTF: Milo Yiannopoulos Inks Book Deal With Simon & Schuster

Ex-Twitter bully Milo Yiannopoulos may have been taken offline, but now he’ll be in print.

The “alt-right” editor at Breitbart News just signed a $250,000 book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, as per an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

Threshold Editions told The Huffington Post in an email that the book will be called Dangerous and is set to be released on March 14, 2017. The imprint summarized the book by stating:

DANGEROUS will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet.”

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told THR. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

Are you irritated yet? Because if you are, you’re not alone. Twitter has been in an uproar since the news broke. The irony of this, of course, is that Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after orchestrating a widespread, pernicious attack against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

