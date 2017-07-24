Mily Miss Questions: Season 1 – Questioning Everything on Her Wacky and Interesting Adventures!

Join Mily, a funny and inquisitive 8-year-old girl, as she embarks on adventures hoping to answer the many questions she has about life, people, and the world. In this collection of twenty four episodes, join Mily and her friends as they investigate everyday situations from learning how to deal with fear to playing by the rules to using your imagination and so much more. Whenever a particular situation raises a question worthy of examination, Mily is immediately on the case! From one episode to the next, through everyday situations, Mily introduces young viewers to the art of questioning in order to further develop an inquisitive mind. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Jolleen M. comments, “These wonderful animated episodes are very interesting and teach a lot of social skills. You can learn a lot of things science-wise, plus you can learn things about being confident, telling the truth and knowing that you are beautiful and unique.” Rachael V., KIDS FIRST! Adult Juror adds, “This is a great program for all children, but even more so for that child in your life that never seems to run out of questions.” Na’im S. wraps it up with, “I showed it to my 5-year-old cousin to see what she thought about it. She thinks that the show is well made and loves the story lines, the ending and how entertaining it is.” See their full reviews below

Mily Miss Questions: Season 1

By Jolleen Mejia, KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

These wonderful animated episodes are very interesting and teach a lot of social skills. You can learn a lot of things science-wise, plus you can learn things about being confident, telling the truth and knowing that you are beautiful and unique. There are very deep messages in this series, which is awesome, but the animation lacks detail.

In each episode Mily has a different question that she wants answered or a different problem to be solved. She travels her neighborhood, goes to her friends, asks her family and learns as much as she can. Eventually she understands and gets her questions answered.

The director, Alexis Ducord impressed me by how he developed the plotlines, the different personalities of the characters and the types of questions that Mily asks. The questions are appropriate questions for the targeted audience. I love how the questions are answered. You really get a deep understanding, most of the time. Sometimes the question is not fully answered and leaves you hanging. But most of the time the answers are great.

The animation comes up short when the characters talk, either their mouths don’t move in sync with the words or sometimes the audio is late. I really love all of the facial expressions and the body language that indirectly portrays emotion.

My favorite episode is number 3, when Mily isn’t accepted onto the swim team. She says to herself that she will never set foot in a pool again and gives up her dream of swimming. But she soon realizes that to succeed you have to make mistakes. Sometimes you might not get accepted, but you have to keep trying and not give up. This episode is a really deep one and gets the message across very clearly.

The DVD Mily Miss Questions: Season 1 has great educational, animated episodes that I recommend for kids ages of 5 to 9. This series teaches a lot of valuable morals in a very interesting way. I give this DVD 3 out of 5 stars because some questions aren’t fully answered and the animation could use improvement. Yet, I still enjoyed watching this DVD and you should too. You can find it on DVD July 4, 2017.

Mily Miss Questions: Season One

By Rachael V., KIDS FIRST! Juror

Mily is an adorably funny 8-year-old with a curious mind. She's always going on adventures in an attempt to answer various questions that she has about, well everything! I love all of her wacky and interesting adventures with her friends and family. They really make you want to be part of the fun. This is a great program for all children, but even more so for that child in your life that never seems to run out of questions. Something quite wonderful about this show that I particularly love is that, every once in a while I learn something new as well. It's nice to watch a kid's show that peaks your adult interest. The animation is neat and includes live backgrounds which are interesting and intriguing. The sound is mixed very well and the stories are just wonderful. I recommend this DVD for ages 5 to 12 and give it 5 out of 5 stars.

Mily Miss Questions: Season One

By Na’im S., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 11

This DVD is about a young girl who goes on adventures with her friends to solve different questions. Mily is an 8-year-old girl who is very curious about all kinds of things and definitely will not take “no” for an answer. While Mily goes on her adventures, she also teaches people about the importance of education and learning true facts. On this DVD, there are 24 different and unique episodes which I think is a perfect amount of episodes. Since the episodes are so short, you could just sit in front of the TV and watch all of them. They are only seven minutes each, but I didn't notice that they were so short because there is so much going on that I thought it was a 30 minute show. I really enjoyed them. I think that this show isn't directed only towards younger kids because I'm 11 and I enjoyed watching this also.