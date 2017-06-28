Mindful Self-Regulation: Working with Whatever Shows Up to Create More of What We Want to See in the World

When I hear somebody sigh, 'Life is hard,' I am always tempted to ask, 'Compared to what?' ~ Sydney J. Harris

Jim – not his real name – wants to have a closer relationship with his son. The challenge is that he gets overwhelmed with anger when he doesn’t feel that his son is listening to him. Not surprisingly, the yelling that follows the anger does not seem to make his son more interested in listening. This relationship is a point of considerable pain for Jim, who is a successful president of a large company and a client of mine.

My clients – like all human beings (including myself) – deal with a wide variety of circumstances. Being human means that stuff shows up – anxiety, stress, communication challenges, creative blocks, confusion about priorities, anger, fear, traffic, loss, setback, and even terminal illness.

Being human means that sometimes we feel like doing things that go against what is healthy or important. Sometimes we don't feel like doing the things that matter most. Sometimes we feel stuck or overwhelmed. Sometimes we believe that all this means there is something wrong with us. How do we work with the fact that life is not always how we would choose it to be? How do we put our attention and energy where it matters most when we just don’t feel like it?

After thirty years of studying research, wisdom, & literature related to well-being & performance, and after working with thousands of students & clients, I have come to the following:

Human beings are capable of thriving in all kinds of circumstances

How we work with what is going on inside us is the key to working with what is going on around us.

Awareness and acceptance of what is present is the foundation of this skillset.

This skillset is built with practice.

This is why I teach the practice of Mindful Self-regulation. In a nutshell, Mindful Self-regulation is working skillfully with what shows up – internally or externally – to create more of what we want to bring into the world. If patience, balance, freedom, growth, or love are what we want to experience, then we can use any situation to practice these things.

Mindful Self-regulation practice has three major components:

Awareness & acceptance of present experience

Connection to goals, values, and purpose

Directing attention & energy to chosen behavior

The foundation of this practice is mindfulness – intentional awareness and acceptance of present experience. Mindfulness is not about trying to feel a certain way. Mindfulness is being aware and accepting of however we are feeling. This is a skill that we can build with simple daily practice. We can sit silently for several minutes everyday and bring our attention to the sensations of the breath. When our attention wanders (which it will), we can notice where it has wandered and bring it back to the sensations of the breath. That’s all. We can practice exactly the same thing during the day when we realize that our attention is somewhere other than where we are.

“Mindfulness is the aware, balanced acceptance of the present experience. It isn’t more complicated than that. ~Sylvia Boorstein

Bringing our attention back to the breath when we notice it has wandered is a practice and a metaphor. As human beings, our attention wanders away from what is most important all the time. Something happens, a thought or emotion is triggered, and we are off to the races with some conditioned reaction. Maybe we are yelling, hiding, worrying, procrastinating, blaming, self-medicating, staring at a screen…

This is because we are conditioned. This means that we have pathways and patterns of activity in our brains that lead to automatic perceptions, thoughts, feelings & behaviors.

Conditioning often shows up as attachment to current behavior and resistance to new behavior. Some conditioning is very useful – it allows us to understand language and serve a tennis ball. Some conditioning is not useful – it allows us to yell in anger at people we love and it keeps us from meeting a deadline even when we have committed to doing so. Mindfulness can help us make the distinction between useful and not so useful conditioning.

"A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices." ~ William James

Self-regulation is using energy in service of goals, values, commitments, and relationships. Human beings have the profound ability to examine our beliefs, thoughts, and sensations to see if they are useful. We can feel like doing something and choose to do something else. We can prefer not to do something and choose to do it anyway. Self-regulation is made up of two skills – self-control and self-discipline. Self-control is the skill of abstaining from behavior in the presence of desire – passing up the donut even though you really want it.

Self-discipline is engaging in behavior in the presence of resistance – exercising even when you would rather stay in bed. Self-regulation is the basis of freedom -- putting your attention and energy where you choose, even when it is in conflict with passing feelings. Mindfulness can help us connect to values, goals, commitments and relationships before we choose our response to our circumstances.

"Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom." ~ Viktor Frankl

Practice is an interesting phenomenon. Wherever you put your attention and energy, you will create skill. While we generally think of practice as something we do to get better at what we want, your brain does not treat practice this way. To your brain, everything you do is practice. Everything you do is either creating, reinforcing, or breaking down conditioning. We practice by setting aside time to access & strengthen technical skills or internal resources and we practice with the real time choices that we make as life happens.

It can be helpful to think of life as divided into two bit parts – what shows up and what we practice. What shows up includes external events such as weather, other people's behavior, traffic and so on. It also includes internal events such as thoughts, feelings, and habitual urges. What shows up falls largely outside our control. The more we focus on what shows up to determine the quality of our lives, the more likely we are to struggle.

What we practice includes everything that we do. The more aware and accepting we are of what shows up, the more capable we are of choosing values-aligned behavior and taking responsibility for what we practice. The more we focus on what we practice, the more likely we are to thrive.

Under duress, we do not rise to our expectations – we fall to the level of our training. ~ Bruce Lee

When Jim practiced being more aware and accepting of his anger, he found a bit of space to connect with how much he valued his relationship with his son. This allowed him to express his concerns more calmly and kindly. Not surprisingly, he found that his son was more willing to listen when he spoke this way. The goal was not to get rid of the anger, but to work with it more effectively. We can apply this to almost any situation.

Mindful self-regulation provides the structure for aligning our behavior more consistently with what matters most even when life is not exactly what we expect or want. Remember – be careful what you practice, because you are going to get better at it.