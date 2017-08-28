Every morning is a chance to clean the slate, to wipe away the thoughts and feelings from the day before, and to take a step forward on a path of your choosing. It’s easy to say, but hard to remember when it’s Wednesday, and you’ve just hit the snooze button for the fifteenth time, that avoidance of “adulting” ever so present. I know that if I don’t dedicate a little time to myself, before rushing out the door to tackle the day to day, I notice that avoidance that creeped up in the morning lingering, and no amount of coffee being able to solve the problem.

It’s crazy, that even the smallest practice of self-care, and mindfulness in the morning can completely turn your entire day around. Just a few extra moments dedicated to you, can shift your perspective, and turn those hump day blues in to hump day grooves. Lame joke, but you get it.

Here are a few of my morning routines, that hopefully inspire you to try something different, and something for you tomorrow morning.

Write yourself a love letter. You would be surprised how many thoughts can fill up your brain while your sleeping. On the mornings I get up, grab my journal, and start pushing my pen around, I always end up writing something down that helps me have a more positive day. I try not to think about it too much, and just write whatever I want to in that moment. Try writing yourself a note tomorrow morning, and end your note with 5 positive thoughts about yourself. There is already too much hate out there, don’t be afraid to love yourself.

Feed your body. I am just going to assume that like me, coffee or tea is a given at breakfast time for most. Sometime’s if I am being honest, coffee is breakfast for me. Making myself an actual breakfast though, never fails to turn my morning in to a great one. An egg and veggie scramble is simple, or if you need an even quicker option, try blending up your favorite fruits into a smoothie. I like to add veggies or even a greens powder, like Kiwami Greens to my smoothies to start my day off with a nutritious kick.

Get down with some downward dog. Almost all of us have had that moment, where we get up early, workout, and feel like a rockstar the rest of the day. When you get moving in the morning with some physical exercise, it is proven that you will produce endorphins which will positively impact your mood. Start your day off with some yoga, or a quick 20-30 minute jog to get the body warmed up, and ready to tackle whatever challenges your day might bring.

Listen to music, or read something positive right when you wake up. For the love of everything, don't pick up your phone and start reading your email or the news first thing in the morning. Give your mind time to wake up and stretch before you bombard it with todays headlines, and to-dos. Just like your body, your mind needs a little warm up before you take on the day, so ease in to it. The work, and unfortunately the headlines, will still be there so browse in the Spotify ‘mood’ section, and start your day off with some good vibrations!