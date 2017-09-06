Mindy Kaling seems to be following a pattern ― at least when it comes to her maternity style so far.

The mom-to-be was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a little black RED Valentino dress with black-and-white starred sleeves that retails for $750.

Miguel Aguilar/JS PacificCoastNews

She paired the look with flat sandals, gold statement earrings and big sunglasses.

We’re having slight flashbacks to July, when Kaling made her first red carpet appearance in Beverly Hills after reports emerged that she is expecting her first child. At the time, she wore another LBD ― which also boasted a statement sleeve ― to a Hulu event.

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images Interesting.

Coincidence? Probably. Cute? Yes.