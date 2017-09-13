Mindy Kaling Has Already Developed Her Own Signature Pregnancy Style

If it ain’t broke, wear as many variations of it as you possibly can. Right, Mindy Kaling?

The mom-to-be, who confirmed her pregnancy in August, attended a premiere party for “The Mindy Project” in West Hollywood on Tuesday, wearing the sparkliest little black dress with silver pumps and what appears to be a cape/sleeve hybrid moment.

Greg Doherty via Getty Images SPARKLES!

It’s the third time we’ve seen Kaling on a red carpet in a black dress with some form of a statement sleeve since her pregnancy was announced. She attended an event for Hulu in July wearing a dress with sheer sleeves and grommets:

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images Adorable.

And was spotted out in Los Angeles just last week wearing a fun-sleeved black number:

Miguel Aguilar/JS PacificCoastNews ALSO adorable!!

If she’s going to pick one style to repeatedly rock, the LBD is a pretty solid choice. Plus, she looks sparkly, gorgeous and positively glowing.