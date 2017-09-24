Mini Frittata Muffins: A Quick and Healthy Breakfast

Start your day off healthy! Don’t crave and then cave during the day on high calorie convenience food with zero nutritional value. Our Mini Frittata Muffin recipe requires just 3 main ingredients and they’re incredibly easy and nutritious. For all of those who say there’s not enough time for breakfast, you can make these in advance (store them in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze them for up to 1 month) and reheat them in the morning or enjoy them as a healthy post workout snack. We’re also including our protein and wholegrain add-ins if you’d like to make the frittatas even more energizing.
Ingredients
Makes 24 mini muffins (Serving size 3)
· 2 c egg whites or eggbeaters
· ¾ c pico de gallo or any fresh salsa
· ½ cup shredded cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese
*Optional protein add-ins: organic cooked ground turkey, black beans, or tofu. Place a ½ teaspoon of protein on top of the salsa then add eggbeaters and cheese.
**Optional whole grain add-ins: short grain brown rice or quinoa. Place a thin layer of whole grains on the bottom of the muffin pan then add the salsa, eggbeaters, and cheese. Healthy whole grains on the bottom is a family favorite!
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Lightly coat each muffin tin with extra virgin olive oil spray.
3. Place 1 teaspoon of salsa into each tin.
4. Fill the remainder of the tins with eggs and lightly sprinkle with cheese.
5. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
6. Serve immediately or cool to room temperature before storing in the refrigerator/freezer.
Happy Healthy Eating!
