Mini Frittata Muffins: A Quick and Healthy Breakfast

Start your day off healthy! Don’t crave and then cave during the day on high calorie convenience food with zero nutritional value. Our Mini Frittata Muffin recipe requires just 3 main ingredients and they’re incredibly easy and nutritious. For all of those who say there’s not enough time for breakfast, you can make these in advance (store them in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze them for up to 1 month) and reheat them in the morning or enjoy them as a healthy post workout snack. We’re also including our protein and wholegrain add-ins if you’d like to make the frittatas even more energizing.