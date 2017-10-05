Mini Vacations Increase Creativity, Productivity

Get away from it all, even for a short time. You’ll be more productive.

It’s not enough to just take a day off for the sake of taking a day off, because you can still be distracted, interrupted and flooded with busywork. Totally unplug. A mini vacation, like a two or three hour bike ride, is perfect.

BY GETTING AWAY FROM IT ALL YOU’LL EXPERIENCE:

Better sleep, and that’s been shown to have a big impact on our happiness. And happy workers are more productive. It’s not possible to be happy when you’re exhausted.

Better Learning and Comprehension. This was tested by The University of Michigan when they gave two groups a cognitive test. After the test, they sent the groups out for a walk: one through urban streets; the other in a garden. When they came back they were tested, and the ones who spent time in the garden scored higher.

Increased Creativity. The definition of creativity is the ability to transcend traditional ideas and make room for new ones. It’s pretty hard to do that when you don’t have many life experiences because you won’t have anything to draw from.

Change in Perspective. That’s pretty self-explanatory, isn’t it?

WHY BIKING IS GREAT

Even if it’s only for a few hours, join some friends for bike ride and do some exploring. Biking is socially-orienting and fun. You’ll make social connections, and people will share memories and even challenges. It will get you out into fresh air and exercise. Sometimes you’re lucky enough to bike in an area that’s right in “your own back yard,” like New York’s Central Park where there are endless trails, castle-like structures, zoos, lakes, and other hidden corners. Who knows? You may even see some fun things like football games or yoga classes.

“Taking vacations is not only good for the economy, but also for productivity. Vacation time has been proven to reduce stress, increase focus and helps employees avoid burnout,” says Justin Pollack, Marketing Director for Bike Rental Central Park, where you can rent a bike to explore the 843 acres of this urban wonderland. “We’ve heard numerous stories from past clients touting how much more relaxed and de-stressed they were after taking one of our bike tours. Not only does the fresh air and exercise help with mental and physical health, but it can also create better employees upon return to the office.”

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BIKING

Biking isn’t just good for your heart, but it may even improve your balance, posture and coordination. It improves mental health, as much as the physical. Here are just some of the benefits of cycling:

It is low impact, especially good for people with joint pain or age-related stiffness. You can change the intensity and speed to suit your body, so it’s very comfortable.

It gives protection against obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis. Bicycling strengthens heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels, and even improves lung function. Diabetes is listed as one of the top preventable diseases that cause premature death; a lifestyle disease, it is thought that one of the causes of this disease is a lack of physical activity.

It increases muscle strength and better flexibility. It may also help to prevent falls and fractures, since it improves posture and coordination.

It lowers stress, anxiety, and depression--who doesn’t need that?!

STILL SKEPTICAL? HERE’S JUST A SAMPLING OF WHAT YOU’LL FIND NEW YORK’S CENTRAL PARK

Central Park's Bow Bridge

There are so many attractions in Central Park, it’s impossible to list them all here. There are over 100 attractions on 843 acres, including foliage, gardens, meadows, bridges, performance centers, architectural structures, and more. For a complete guide, please visit: www.centralpark.com.

Bethesda Terrace: Located at the 72nd Street Cross Drive, this is an architectural and historical gem that is now known for spectacular views, as well as opportunities for people-watching; it’s not unusual to see frequent performances thereby street artists. Bethesda Terrace was one of the first structures built in the park; construction began in 1859, continued through the Civil War, and was completed in 1863.

Central Park Zoo: What New Yorker isn’t familiar with this 5-acre gem that includes various habitats, over 130 animal species, and unique exhibits and classes? It’s located on the east side of the park from 63 to 66 Streets.

Conservatory Garden: Once there, you’ll have to hop off your bike and walk because this is a calm and quiet formal garden that’s used primarily for weddings and just plain relaxation. Designed in 1937 by Gilmore D. Clarke, it includes 6 acres of seasonal plants arranged in 3 styles, including Italian, English, and French.

Strawberry Fields: This tribute to late Beatle John Lennon is named after the Beatle song, “Strawberry Fields Forever,” is a teardrop-shaped region and features an iconic black and white “imagine” mosaic that was designed by Italian artists.

Bow Bridge: The cast-iron structure, which was built in the mid 1800s, is known for its graceful shape in the shape of a violin bow. It is one of the most romantic spots in Central Park, and has been the scene of movies, including Manhattan, The Way We Were and Keeping The Faith.

Fort Clinton: History Buffs will enjoy this location, the place there the British first built a fortification in 1776, following their invasion of Manhattan. It’s located on the east side of the park between 106th--107th Streets.

Belvedere Castle: In Italian, it means “beautiful view,” and that’s exactly what this is about, because it offers panoramic views of some of the park’s most well-known landmarks; it is located mid-park at 79th Street.