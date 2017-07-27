10 Minimalist Bedroom Essentials, According To An Etsy Expert

Does your space look like a collection of spontaneously purchased and random pieces that don’t exactly mesh? What if we told you there’s a way to go about your next redesign that will not only punch up but streamline your home’s look?

That’s where minimalism comes in. We reached out to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert, and asked her about the underrated trend and how its clean look is paving its own path in simplified home decor.

“Less is more,” Johnson says. “It’s about making a bigger statement with fewer items...while focusing on clean lines.”

This “less is more” notion might seems to counter our spendthrift habits, but Johnson says purchases today are more meaningful, rather than spontaneous. “People are putting more thought into the items they purchase rather than buying just to buy.”

Johnson’s advice to start moving toward a less-cluttered, minimalist life? Remove clutter from surfaces, corners, and nooks and crannies to open up the space. “Next, think of a neutral color palette and add a fun pop of color that matches your personality. Finally, choose a few quality items with intricate details, cool patterns or fun textures that will add an interesting design element to your space.”

To make your next design adventure even simpler, we asked Johnson to put together a blend of minimalist essentials that will help you create a perfectly simple bedroom oasis.