Minneapolis to Nashville in 15 Hours

Would I recommend driving that far in one long, long day? Probably not. Mabel drove the whole way here and if she hadn’t had that energy drink in Missouri, we wouldn’t have made it to Nashville. I cleaned out the car of detritus this morning while Mabel took her shower and found candy wrappers on the floor by the drivers side. Sugar and caffeine, the long haul drivers constant friend.

In southern Iowa we stopped for supper. All eyes were on me when I asked for black beans instead of meat in my taco. I had to repeat myself several times, for them to make certain I really knew what I was asking for. I may have been an oddity.

Mabel was driving and the driver chooses the music. We had a great mix of classic 70’s rock, Disney favorites, modern pop, and show tunes. Mabel had programmed several playlists on her smartphone before we left town. We ate our supper standing up in the fast food parking lot. My daughter asked me if I would read Harry Potter out loud to pass the time on the drive. We both adore those books and when she was probably 2 or 3 years old I started reading them to her. Over the years I’d read them aloud in the evening to the whole family, and often when we’d take long car trips those books were the entertainment. I knew I only had the final book in the series on my iPad. The Deathly Hallows is a heavy book. . .having the electronic version makes chiropractic sense. In about a minute Mabel downloaded the first book The Sorcerers Stone, and I read 6 chapters aloud before slurring my words and stopping because I was so tired.

For the record this is the fifth time I’ve read the Harry Potter series aloud. It’s an actors playground, the story, the different characters, the humor. I love it. It’s a big treat.

Highlights of the drive; a beautiful double rainbow in Taylor, Missouri. Low point, walking to the motel with our overnight things at 2:30 A.M. and squabbling because we were so tired. She called me high maintenance, and I banned her from ever having another energy drink.