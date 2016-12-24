Minnesota Vikings' Team Plane Slides Off Runway

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings endured a scary moment on Friday when their team plane slid off the runway while taxiing following a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck,” the team said on their Twitter page. “Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds,” they added.

📺: https://t.co/HfU7aoPRay pic.twitter.com/thpwi6Kvlw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Last month, 71 people died when a plane carrying players, directors and staff of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense crashed into a mountain outside Medellin.

Navigating a snowy night at Appleton International Airport, the plane slid from the runway and into grass. Everyone on the plane was safe but the Vikings experienced a two-hour delay following the incident as a fire truck was needed to remove passengers from the plane. Several Vikings players used social media to describe the experience.

We made it.



Minnesota is set to face Green Bay on Saturday.

Minnesota is set to face Green Bay on Saturday.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)