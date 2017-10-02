LivinGrati met Cindy Sellers on her educational series on “Miracle Bodies, Diaphragm.

LivinGrati (BeezhanTulu):

Cindy, can you please tell us about Phrenos or Diaphragm?

CINDY:

I would love to enlighten you about your magnificent diaphragm. The ancient cultures knew this organ as the work of art in the body and called it Phrenos, the unifying of all body, mind, and breath.

This beautiful organ sits on a shelf across the middle of your body, and it supports your liver, stomach, pancreas, spleen, and kidneys. Your heart and lung sit above it. Each breath that you take, it expands and contracts as it helps support and nurture and massage those beautiful organs for you because it loves you that much.

LivinGrati (BeezhanTulu):

What is the importance of this organ?

CINDY:

Your diaphragm is very important . W e understand that when we are infants, we all instinctively know how to breathe by raising our belly . So if any of you can take a moment and watch an infant breath, they breathe as if they have no lungs. We all know how to breathe until somebody scares us. T hen we start breathing with the upper part of our chest and we think that is normal, but in fact, it is not normal.

So as conscious people working on our awareness, and our enlightenment, we need to practice lowering your breath in your diaphragm again. T hat means you put your hand on your belly and you raise your hand with your breath.

Inhale belly goes out, Exhale belly goes in.

When you breathe in your belly, you are stopping the adrenaline e fight and flight response.

So let's say you get scared, or you feel fear in your gut area (your belly). That is your fear center. Fear is nothing but “Fantasied Emotion Appearing Real . ” Fear is contracting, and love is expanding.

You use your belly as a tool. When you feel the energy of fear in your gut area. You fill your belly with your breath. That immediately stops the adrenaline fight or flight response. Isn’t that nice to know?

Then you ask yourself five questions: What do you hear? What do you see? What do you smell? What do you taste in your mouth? What do you feel in your body? In this moment, what do you have to fear? The answer is “Nothing”.