Miracle In Miami: Turnberry Isle’s Return To Greatness

What could possibly be more American than rooting for a comeback of epic proportions? And there the whole time, hiding in plain sight, is Turnberry Isle Miami, arguably the best immersive spa destination in the country right now. It’s quite a story and, yes, it’s quite a spa.

HBoyce

With its recent multimillion dollar renovation, Âme Wellness Spa, situated just north of the Magic City in Aventura, is a state-of-the-art, East meets West haven packed with innovative services and professionalism that make up the nucleus of this revelatory spa and health resort center. But this mecca of Zen is so much more, it incorporates a medi-spa featuring surgical and facial aesthetics, plus general medicine alongside a first-class gym that includes yoga and Pilates classes, steam, sauna and a must-try salt suite. At every turn, the unrivaled team of rock stars on hand at Âme to guide you through this full-body and soul cleansing journey makes this so much more than a spa destination, hence its well-earned “spa & wellness collective” tagline.

HBoyce

So, if muted luxury and impeccable attention to detail sounds appealing to your inner-pampered self, then make your way directly to one of the first master planned communities by the sea, Turnberry Isle. Yes, they have all the requisite resort activities, though their golf courses are globally celebrated. Even if you don’t golf (I hadn’t swung a club in forever), but just one expert lesson with iconic resident pro Ray Boone had me dreaming of winning The Masters. Boone is known for turning newbies, celebrities and royalty into golfers based on his hands-on guidance, assisted by state of the art digitronics and video playback. Take it from me, Boone is in a league of his own—oh, and he also happens to be kind, patient and painfully honest about what you need to work on to take your game to the next level. This is exactly what you want from a professional lesson—and more.

Aside from being a fine dining, luxury shopping, stellar golf and sport destination resort, Turnberry Isle’s sumptuous accommodations also boast residential suites, owned by influencers that demand excellence on all fronts. Best part? These tony residences can be purchased outright or, if you prefer, rented by the day, just in case you want to lay by the pool with signature cocktails or appease your kids with the lagoon-sized pool, waterslide and gorgeous lazy river.

But as amazing as those amenities sound (and they are, in fact, amazing), I came to South Florida to withdraw from my hectic life and surrender to Spa Âme. So that’s precisely what I did.

Anyone who knows me can vouch for the fact that I don’t grant undeserved spa accolades. Spa Âme not only checked all of my demanding list of boxes, it’s beyond rare to see an entire spa staffs’ roster be so deeply knowledgeable about their own products and services. The level of security you’ll get with the assurance that you’re in the very best hands lends itself beautifully to achieving the goal of simply “letting go.” Each of my incredible technicians guided me through my services with results-oriented tweaks that customized and undeniably enhanced the treatment’s final result. Need a Hyaluronic Vita-C serum surge with that? Want a little more time plumping up those forehead lines? Or how about a gentle (yet, line removing) exfoliation with a return-to-work unnoticed peeling? Done, done and done.

Did I mention what an otherworldly experience I had at Âme Spa? I don’t generally like surprises, but, in this case, the spa technicians over delivered time and again. I can’t emphasize how truly rare this is. My Deep Tissue Sports Massage put my stiff and aching body back together just right. I had booked a long list of services, so to get closer to my center I continued on an Ayurvedic delight, Shirodara . Everyone (even you, men) should experience this at least once. Then Âme’s O-M-G ‘Spa Wave’ sent me on a light-filled, healing journey. No words.

Have you ever signed up for a crystal or hot stone massage and thought “Is that all there is?” The most wondrous surprise of my trip was a spa service that doesn’t pop out on the menu but will leave your body recalling its milestone bliss. The Amethyst Quartz Massage is a penetrating massage performed in a deep box of crushed amethyst quartz. I mean, c’mon—you’ll never be the same.

Now, the face.

I watched as my stellar tech performed an all-in-one branded HydraFacial and vacuumed out the pores on my sun-affected mug, lifted the sagging areas and infused some much-needed serums for plumping and brightening, bringing my face back to center and prepping me for some real skincare aesthetics magic to begin. I chose two signature Âme treatments known for producing get-noticed results. First, The Cure (enzymatic cleansing, detox and luminous hydration) and then, The Alternativa Facial which uses the professional Inhibit Collection from Natura Bisse, utilizing a renowned wrinkle reduction system, a patented “tuning fork’” as a credible, non-invasive alternative to surgery if performed throughout the year. It’s also great for keeping a prior surgical procedure from regressing and staying looking fresh-faced.

It would be dereliction of my duties if I didn’t talk about the best gastronomic experience I’ve ever had anywhere in Florida, right in Turnberry Isle Miami’s lobby at Bourbon Steak, Miami. Celebrity chef Michael Mina’s beautifully designed palace to all things meat is nearly impossible to describe: Sexy, inviting, beyond delicious—you’ll never want to leave. Bourbon Steak Miami is an absolute must and it’ll pair perfectly with your newly found spa-induced peace. (The bartender also has a liberal pouring style, never a bad thing).