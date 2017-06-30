Miriam Ben-Shalom—The Jewish Woman that Started the War on "Don’t Ask Don’t Tell"

1988 newspaper clipping of Miriam Ben-Shalom, reinstated into the U.S. Army

Miriam Ben-Shalom, a Jewish lesbian born in 1948, was the first gay service member to ever be reinstated in the U.S. military after being discharged for sexual orientation. Ripped from the pages of his-story, you would have to dig to find out that a woman—a Jewish lesbian—started the war on “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”

Miriam Ben-Shalom railed against the patriarchy, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a 2011 article on the repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” that even mentions Miriam Ben-Shalom’s name. But don’t get it twisted—Miriam Ben-Shalom put her life on the line to fight for our country, pummeled sexism at every turn, and kick-started a legal battle, so that Americans could serve their country, regardless of their sexual orientation.

In 1976, when Miriam Ben-Shalom was discharged for admitting she was a lesbian, she picked herself up by the bootstraps and made a bold decision—she would fight in a court of law. Back then, women who refused to fall in line with a male dominated way of thinking, were shut down immediately, put in their place, and told their voices simply didn’t matter. But as the saying goes: Well behaved women rarely make history.

“In 1976, Ben-Shalom was kicked out of the Army for identifying as a lesbian. At the time, she was one of few female drill sergeants, and in 1988, became the first openly gay person to be re-enlisted in the Army by court order.” —The Daily Beast

Women were expected to be quiet, while male lawmakers made decisions that directly affected them. It was much harder for a woman to come forward. When they expressed concerns, they were chided for having irrational fears. But in the 1970’s raping a woman was legal. And until 1978 a woman could get fired from her job for being pregnant. Women couldn’t so much as get a credit card until 1974. In a time when women were constantly bullied and threatened into silence, Miriam Ben-Shalom stood up and fought back.

" ‘I can tell you that when I decided to stand up and challenge the ban on gay people in the military, being a Jew profoundly influenced that,’ [Miriam Ben-Shalom] said.” —Forward

Pride flag with Jewish Star of David

In 1980, Judge Terence Evans ruled that Ben-Shalom's discharge violated the U.S. Constitution, specifically the right to free speech. This was a landmark ruling—without free speech, it’s easy to trample on the rights of an oppressed group. For women, who have been subjugated throughout history, getting a word in can feel impossible—As a lesbian even more so. Historically, being born female can be as dangerous as it gets—The statistics of violence against women are staggering. And lesbians often feel the most vulnerable on the misogyny totem pole. The ruling was a big win—In more ways than one.

But the ruling was short lived. The U.S. Army refused to comply with the courts decision. It wasn’t until 1988, that the army finally allowed Ben-Shalom to reenlist. Ben-Shalom became the first openly gay soldier to be reinstated into the Army.

That victory was stripped away a year later when it was appealed in 1989. Ben-Shalom tried to remain hopeful.

'’ ‘I do not believe America will let me down,’ said Ms. Ben-Shalom. 'I'm nothing but a good soldier.’ '' —New York Times, 1989

In 1990, the Supreme Court refused to hear her case. Women, time and time again, were taught that they didn’t have a place in the conversation—even when those conversations directly affected them. When they dared to chime in, they were quickly shut down—ignored and disgraced. The second time around, Sergeant Miriam Ben-Shalom was not even given a discharge. She was released from the army as an ‘erroneous enlistment.’ Effectively erased.

She is still fighting to have the ‘erroneous enlistment’ reversed.

“[Miriam Ben-Shalom’s] commitment to community action has roots in her Judaism.” —Forward

Jewish lesbians still face some of the harshest discrimination and humiliation when their views do not align. At this years Chicago Dyke March, Jewish lesbians and lesbians in general, with different beliefs than the organizers, were told not to attend. Several Jewish women carrying a rainbow flag with a Jewish star were harassed, questioned, and thrown out of the event by the organizers. Celebrities like Rosanne Barr considered this a real wake up call.

“The culpable Dyke March organizers claim that they are inclusive and fighting for social justice, but only if the participants believe like them and support their politics, and all other things be damned.” —The Advocate

In 2017, less than a handful of lesbian bars remain open in the U.S. It often feels as though we are facing extinction. Lesbians still face a great deal of homophobia. And a woman’s opinion is still not taken into consideration when it comes to decision making.

Growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the world must’ve looked very different through Miriam Ben-Shalom’s eyes. As a strong Jewish woman, she went to battle, so the rest of us wouldn’t have to carry a burden of shame. At a time when a woman’s opinion was considered problematic, she bravely came forward, so we could someday feel ‘Pride’. Back when a woman was still expected to play house, Sergeant Miriam Ben-Shalom stood on the front lines, and she fought.