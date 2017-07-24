Misguided Questions I have been Asked About the Tree Campaign

Question: Don’t you think diseased and dangerous trees should be felled?

Answer: Yes, I do. The dispute is not about these trees, but about healthy trees that are being felled without good reason.

-------------------

Question: But the council says the fellings are supported by most people, and by expert advice. Isn’t that true?

Answer: Absolutely not. To take just one example, on my own street 100% of residents who responded to the survey wanted to keep the trees. The council’s own Independent Tree Panel agreed. But the council has decided to proceed with fellings.

--------------------

Question: Do you really want us to take money away from e.g. services for the homeless in order to save trees?

Answer: No. The engineering solutions needed to work around the trees are mostly included in the contract, and in other cases independent experts have verified that costs would be minimal (and less than that of felling). The cost of maintaining trees that are not felled is included in the contract. The idea that money would need to be taken from elsewhere is a myth.

-------------------

Question: Aren’t you just a selfish middle class person trying to protect your property value?

Answer: The tree campaign is not based in class or property values. Threatened trees can be found all over Sheffield, and their benefits, to the air and to flood prevention, are felt throughout the city. Tree supporters come from all areas and social classes. The assumption that only middle class people care about trees is based in false stereotyping.

-------------------

Question: What about disabled people’s access needs?

Answer: These are extremely important, but in most cases they can be met without felling the trees.

-------------------

Question: Shouldn’t you focus your energy on austerity?

Answer: That’s what I'm doing. The source of the tree problem is the 25-year secret contract giving a private company a monopoly on the upkeep of Sheffield’s trees and roads. The use of the PFI contracts is deeply linked to the austerity policies that have robbed governments of the funding to carry out their duties toward their citizens. The PFI contract with Amey is just one symptom of the austerity policies that are destroying this country.

-------------------

Question (this one from the local Labour Party): Why do you write to us about the trees, and not about austerity?